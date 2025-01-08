Sharpe (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Sharpe will be missing his first game since making his season debut Dec. 2, averaging 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks over 16.7 minutes in that span. In Sharpe's absence, Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney will all see heavy usage until he returns.
