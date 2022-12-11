Sharpe finished Saturday's 136-133 victory over the Pacers with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes.

Sharpe moved into the starting lineup Saturday, taking full advantage of the opportunity. The Nets rested held out arguably their top eight players in the contest, many of whom were sitting for maintenance purposes in the second half of the back-to-back. While Sharpe's performance provided an excellent glimpse of the sort of upside he would have in a big-minute role, he may struggle just to find a spot in the rotation Monday in Washington if all of Kevin Durant, Nicolas Claxton, Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren are available to play.