Sharpe tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Friday in a 112-102 victory versus the Timberwolves.

Sharpe led Brooklyn reserves with 25 minutes and notched the team's only double-double in the exhibition win. The second-year center played in four preseason contests, averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 boards and 1.8 steals over 18.5 minutes. He's in line to back up Nicolas Claxton at center during the regular season, and he's likely to see more than the 12.2 minutes per game he averaged as a rookie last year.