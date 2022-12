Sharpe recorded 27 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes Monday against Delaware.

Sharpe was sent down to the G League on Monday and looked sharp in his first action with Long Island this season. He shot with efficiency from the field and finished second on his squad in scoring. Sharpe should have plenty of opportunities for action during his stint in the G League.