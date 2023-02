Sharpe will not start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Sharpe saw the spot start Thursday and produced eight points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes but will return to the bench with Nic Claxton (hamstring) active. Although Sharpe currently sits behind Claxton and Ben Simmons on the depth chart, Brooklyn could make an effort to give him more minutes for development purposes.