Sharpe posted four points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to New Orleans.

Nicolas Claxton started and played 25 minutes, but Sharpe was, surprisingly, right behind him with 23 minutes. Sharpe was unselected in essentially every fantasy draft, but his rebounding ability nearly ensures he'll have deep-league value if he continues to see 20-plus minutes. Brooklyn is still waiting for some guys to get healthy, like Joe Harris (ankle), Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot), and Ben Simmons saw just 23 minutes. The rotation is a bit murky. Still, put Sharpe on your watchlist if you're in a 16-teamer.