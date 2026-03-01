default-cbs-image
Sharpe will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Sharpe is set to make his seventh start of the season as Nic Claxton (thumb) has been ruled out. Sharpe remains a double-double threat even in limited action, evidenced by his 14-point, 11-rebound performance in just 19 minutes against the Spurs last Thursday. With Claxton sidelined, Sharpe should be even more productive.

