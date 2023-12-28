Sharpe is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.
Sharpe will replace Nic Claxton (ankle) in the starting lineup Wednesday. While Sharpe is making his first start of the season against Milwaukee, he has recorded double-doubles in two of his last three appearances coming off the bench.
