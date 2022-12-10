Sharpe will enter the starting five for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Sharpe will make his first start of the season with Brooklyn resting a majority of its regular rotation. He will handle as many center minutes as possible considering how thin the Nets will be, which makes him a fantastic streaming option. In 16 appearances this season, he has averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 7.4 minutes. Per 36 minutes for his career, he's averaging 16.9 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks.