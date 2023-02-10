Sharpe will join the first unit for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Surprisingly, Sharpe will receive the starting nod at center despite Ben Simmons being available for the contest. It will be the 22-year-old's second start of the season and although he posted a double-double in 32 minutes of his first start, it's unlikely Sharpe replicates the performance Thursday.