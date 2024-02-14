Sharpe (knee) tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across nine minutes in Tuesday's 118-110 loss to the Celtics.

In his return from a 15-game absence due to a hyperextended left knee, Sharpe was a plus-3 during his time on the court and produced quality numbers, but he may not have a pathway to consistently see 15-plus minutes off the bench while the Nets have all of their key frontcourt options available. However, Sharpe is off the injury report for Wednesday's rematch with Boston and could face less of a challenge for the backup minutes behind starting center Nic Claxton, as Ben Simmons (knee) is resting for the second leg of a back-to-back set.