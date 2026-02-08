Sharpe chipped in 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 20 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 127-113 victory over the Wizards.

The fifth-year center tied his season scoring high while just missing his second double-double in the last three games, and his fourth of the campaign. Sharpe also nabbed multiple steals for the fifth time in the last eight contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 11.0 points, 8.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals in just 19.4 minutes a contest.