Sharpe had his wrist evaluated by the training staff after taking a hard fall during Monday's 106-102 loss to Memphis, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports. He finished with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes.

Sharpe's status will need to be monitored as Brooklyn closes a back-to-back set Tuesday against Philadelphia. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie noted postgame that he had "no update" on Sharpe's expected availability for Tuesday, per Barnes. Nic Claxton took on the lion's share of the workload at center Monday, delivering 21 points (8-10 FG) and six rebounds in 33 minutes.