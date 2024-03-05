Sharpe had his wrist evaluated by the training staff after taking hard fall during Monday's 106-102 loss to Memphis, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports. Sharpe finished with 14 minutes of action, delivering four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Sharpe's status will need to be monitored as Brooklyn closes a back-to-back set Tuesday against Philadelphia. Interim coach Kevin Ollie noted postgame that he had "no update" on Sharpe's expected availability for Tuesday, per Barnes. Nic Claxton was sharp with the lion's share of the workload Monday, delivering 21 points (8-10 FG) and six rebounds in 33 minutes.