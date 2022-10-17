Brooklyn exercised Sharpe's third-year team option Monday, which keeps him under contract through the 2023-24 campaign, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Sharpe started eight of his 32 appearances for the Nets as a rookie and averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game. With Andre Drummond gone, Sharpe could operate as the top center behind Nicolas Claxton, but it's also likely the Nets opt to run Ben Simmons at the five in certain lineups.