Sharpe (wrist) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Sharpe ends the regular season having missed three of Brooklyn's last six games, and while the game had some ups and downs throughout the campaign, he ended up scoring in double digits in 15 different appearances despite playing mostly off the bench. The third-year big man averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 15.1 minutes per game this season, with each of those figures representing career-high marks for him.