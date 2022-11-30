Sharpe won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Sharpe's absence is due to a non-COVID illness, so it seems unlikely he's facing a long-term stay on the sidelines. He hasn't been part of the rotation lately, so his absence shouldn't mean much from a fantasy standpoint. Sharpe's next chance to return arrives Friday versus the Raptors.
More News
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Dealing with non-COVID illness•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Early season struggles continue•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Doesn't see floor Thursday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Splits minutes with Claxton•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Team option picked up•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Sharp in preseason finale•