Sharpe won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Sharpe's absence is due to a non-COVID illness, so it seems unlikely he's facing a long-term stay on the sidelines. He hasn't been part of the rotation lately, so his absence shouldn't mean much from a fantasy standpoint. Sharpe's next chance to return arrives Friday versus the Raptors.

