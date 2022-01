Bembry (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Back spasms will cost Bembry a second straight game as the Nets progress through a four-game Week 14 schedule. With Kevin Durant (knee) sidelined, Bembry may be missing out on an opportunity to join the starting lineup. On Monday in Cleveland, the Nets went with a smaller alignment featuring all three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills alongside Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe.