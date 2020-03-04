Nets' DeAndre Jordan: 15 boards in OT victory
Jordan posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 overtime victory against the Celtics.
Jordan and Jarrett Allen often split time, but Jordan got the vast majority of the action Tuesday. The effort marked Jordan's sixth performance this season with at least 15 boards, and he's averaging 28.7 minutes in those games.
