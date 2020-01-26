Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Availability uncertain for Sunday
The Nets list Jordan (finger) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Brooklyn isn't holding a morning shootaround as it heads into the second half of a back-to-back set, so confirmation on Jordan's status may not come until shortly before the 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Given that Jordan has missed the past four games with the dislocated right finger, the Nets would ideally like to see him put in a full practice before signing off on him playing. In the event Jordan is out again Sunday, Nicolas Claxton would be in store for another turn as the top backup to starting center Jarrett Allen.
