Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Available against Celtics
Jordan (ankle) will be available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Jordan has missed a pair of games with left ankle soreness but won't have to miss a third straight. He hasn't started a game since Nov. 2, averaging 20.7 minutes off the bench since that date.
