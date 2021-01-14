Jordan will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old didn't play as a coach's decision but will rejoin the starting five Wednesday with Jarrett Allen traded to Cleveland as part of the blockbuster deal to acquire James Harden. Jordan averaged 4.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 19.0 minutes in his seven starts this season, though he should see increased run with Allen out of the picture.