Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Back to bench
Jordan will play a reserve role in Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Jordan will come off the bench for the fourth time in seven games. The Nets have not committed to either him or Jarrett Allen as their starting center yet, as they seem to be playing it by matchups. The veteran big man has averaged about eight minutes less per game as a reserve.
