Jordan accumulated 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists during 37 minutes in the Nets' 112-104 defeat versus the 76ers on Thursday night.

Jordan was designated as the better matchup against Joel Embiid, and while the stat sheet might not show it, he started the second half in place of Jarrett Allen to pick up his assignment. He also turned back the clock to his "Lob City" days, finishing a couple nasty dunks from Spencer Dinwiddie dimes. Jordan is averaging approximately eight points, ten rebounds and a block per game for the season.