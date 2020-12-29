Jordan tallied four points (2-2 FG), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 30 minutes during a 116-111 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Jordan hasn't made much of an impact on the offensive end early in the year -- averaging just 3.3 points per game through four contests. But despite averaging just 21.3 minutes per game so far early in the season, the veteran center is posting impactful rebounding (9.8 per game) and block (2.0 per game) numbers. Jordan is going to be splitting time with Jarrett Allen all season long, and his value will remain somewhat capped out as long as Allen is healthy.