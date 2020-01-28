Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Cleared to play Wednesday
Jordan (finger) will play Wednesday against the Pistons, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Jordan missed Sunday's matchup with the Knicks due to dislocated right finger, but he'll be available Wednesday. He figures to come off the bench, where he's averaging 8.4 points and nine rebounds over his last five games.
