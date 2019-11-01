Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Coming off bench Friday
Jordan isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Houston, Justin Carter of Nets Republic reports.
Jordan and Jarrett Allen are expected to continue to share the starting role at center throughout the season, barring injury. The Texas A&M product has averaged 4.5 points and seven rebounds in the two games he's come off the bench this year.
