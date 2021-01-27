Jordan recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 98-85 win over the Heat.

Jordan is shooting a ridiculous 89.3 percent from the field across the past five games, averaging 10.6 points to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 25.8 minutes. The subtraction of Jarrett Allen from the Nets has opened more minutes for Jordan, and the addition of James Harden has created more easy scoring opportunities for the big man. A career-high 64.4 percent of Jordan's field goals this season are dunks.