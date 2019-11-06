Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Day-to-day with ankle injury
Coach Kenny Atkinson said Jordan (ankle) is day-to-day, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Jordan sprained his ankle during Monday's game against the Pelicans and ultimately didn't return. While it doesn't sound like the issue is anything overly serious, his status for Friday's game in Portland remains murky; Nic Claxton and Henry Ellenson are set to travel with the team in case Jordan is unable to play.
