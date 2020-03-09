Jordan scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over the Bulls.

Moved into the starting lineup by interim coach Jacque Vaughn, Jordan delivered his 13th double-double of the season and his highest block total in a month. The veteran center had been averaging 24.4 minutes a game since the beginning of February, so his workload only increased slightly in his new role, and it's not yet clear whether Vaughn intends to keep the younger Jarrett Allen on the bench moving forward. If Jordan does remain in the starting five, however, his fantasy outlook would get a slight bump.