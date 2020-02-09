Jordan totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.

Jordan amassed at least three blocks for the sixth time through 43 appearances. However, after having logged at least 41 double-doubles for six straight years heading into 2019-20, Jordan has managed just eight thus far this season. As such, while he's still capable of putting together a quality stat line on any given night, Jordan isn't anywhere near as consistent as he was in years past.