Jordan had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and a steal in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

The Nets rolled with Jeff Green as the starting center, but Jordan played a major role off the bench, notching his third double-double of the season and converting a key tip-in late in the fourth quarter. Jordan's four blocks tied his season high, which he set back in December.