Jordan provided 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 loss to the Bucks.

The retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge was the best possible thing to happen to Jordan and his fantasy value, and his trajectory from DNP-CD casualty to starter seems to be complete. Although Blake Griffin and Jeff Green will get some play at the five, Jordan is easily their best true center at the moment. Coach Steve Nash will occasionally slide Green to the five to get Griffin into the starting lineup, but Jordan's height advantage and playoff experience will likely restrict that scenario in the playoffs.