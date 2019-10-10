Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Draws start vs. Lakers
Jordan had five points (1-3 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in Thursday's preseason win over the Lakers.
The bigger news is that Jordan drew the start at center, while Jarrett Allen come off the bench. It was Allen, however, who got the start in Brooklyn's first preseason game, so it's tough to get a read on which way coach Kenny Atkinson may be leaning. More than likely, both players will start, at times, during the regular season, and they figure to split minutes relatively evenly.
More News
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Inks four-year deal with Nets•
-
DeAndre Jordan: Will sign with Nets•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Linked to Nets ahead of free agency•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Might not play again this season•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Comes up small in loss•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.