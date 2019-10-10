Jordan had five points (1-3 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in Thursday's preseason win over the Lakers.

The bigger news is that Jordan drew the start at center, while Jarrett Allen come off the bench. It was Allen, however, who got the start in Brooklyn's first preseason game, so it's tough to get a read on which way coach Kenny Atkinson may be leaning. More than likely, both players will start, at times, during the regular season, and they figure to split minutes relatively evenly.