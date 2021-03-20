Jordan finished with eight points (4-5 FG), six boards, two assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes of a 121-113 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Jordan once again was effective on the few shots he did take, as he's currently shooting 72.5 percent from the field this month. The challenge for Jordan will be getting enough looks in an offense where he's considerably further down the pecking order, but the flip side is it leads to more open looks. He'll next face the Wizzards on Sunday.