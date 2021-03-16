Jordan had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and a block in Monday's win over the Knicks.
Despite playing 30 minutes, it was a relatively quiet night for Jordan, who made his fifth consecutive start at center. The veteran can still provide volume rebounding on most nights, but his shot-blocking has been inconsistent this season -- especially of late.
