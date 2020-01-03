Jordan compiled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Jordan moved into the starting lineup for the first time in two months, ending with a low-end double-double. It was not the production we had hoped for given his promotion but does accurately represent the kind of player Jordan has become. He is by no means a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but could be added if you simply need rebounds and field goal percentage.