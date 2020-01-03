Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Empty double-double in loss
Jordan compiled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to the Mavericks.
Jordan moved into the starting lineup for the first time in two months, ending with a low-end double-double. It was not the production we had hoped for given his promotion but does accurately represent the kind of player Jordan has become. He is by no means a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but could be added if you simply need rebounds and field goal percentage.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...