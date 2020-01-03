Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Enters starting five
Jordan is starting Thursday's game against Dallas, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Jordan will draw his first start since Nov. 2 against the Pistons, as the Nets are shaking things up to kick off the 2020 calendar year. Jarrett Allen shifts to the bench as a result.
More News
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 rebounds•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Provides double-double off bench•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 14 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Plays 23 minutes in return•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Available against Celtics•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...