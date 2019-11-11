Jordan (ankle) posted 16 points (8-9 FG), 12 rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 138-112 win over the Suns.

In his return from a one-game absence, Jordan was about the only bright spot for the Nets, who trailed by 26 points after three quarters. The Nets may have preferred to ease Jordan back from the injury, but he was needed for more work early on with starting center Jarrett Allen running into foul and turnover trouble. Allen should still projects as the better fantasy option of the two centers, though coach Kenny Atkinson won't hesitate to lean more heavily on Jordan if he's sporting a hotter hand than Allen.