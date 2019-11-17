Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Four rejections off bench
Jordan scored seven points (2-4 FG. 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Bulls.
The veteran center saw more minutes than starter Jarrett Allen, but blocks aside, his line in the box score wasn't all that impressive. Jordan's court time and production remain inconsistent, and it might take an Allen injury to get him back on the fantasy radar in most leagues.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.