Jordan scored seven points (2-4 FG. 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Bulls.

The veteran center saw more minutes than starter Jarrett Allen, but blocks aside, his line in the box score wasn't all that impressive. Jordan's court time and production remain inconsistent, and it might take an Allen injury to get him back on the fantasy radar in most leagues.