Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Full line in Saturday's loss
Jordan managed 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.
Jordan drew the start with Jarrett Allen shifting to a reserve role, perhaps due to the individual matchup versus beefy Detroit big man Andre Drummond. Jordan has reached double figures in rebounding in four of six games to begin the campaign, but this is the first time he scored more than eight points. Furthermore, he recorded more swats in this one than he did in the first five five contests combined (three). Jordan and Allen seem somewhat likely to continue splitting time at center, which might make it tough to trust either of them outside of deep leagues.
