Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Game-time decision vs. Boston
Jordan (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Jordan missed Monday's matchup with left ankle soreness, and the team is still unsure of his status for Wednesday's tilt. Nicolas Claxton would be in line for more minutes if Jordan can't go.
More News
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Out with ankle soreness•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Four rejections off bench•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Thrives as substitute in loss•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Excels in return from ankle injury•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Listed as available•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Probable for Sunday's game•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...