Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 10 rebounds Friday
Jordan posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), ten rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes during Friday's 117-113 victory over the Heat.
It's now back-to-back eight-point, 10-board performances for Jordan, as he had the same stat line against Oklahoma City Jan. 7. The 31-year-old continues to play far fewer minutes as a backup to teammate Jarrett Allen, struggling to maintain his usual standard of 10-plus points and rebounds per game.
