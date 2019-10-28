Jordan had six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Brooklyn's 133-134 overtime loss at Denver.

Jordan grabbed double-digit boards for the second straight game, although this was his first start of the season. Even if he continues to start, his poor offensive production and the fact that he is sharing almost equal playing time with fellow center -- who produces far more on the offensive end of the court -- should limit Jordan's upside going forward. The Nets will host the Pacers on Wednesday.