Jordan added eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks during Monday's win over San Antonio.

Jordan returned to the starting lineup and responded with a superb outing in the paint, as the center grabbed double figures off the glass for a third time over the past five outings. His five assists also tied a season high. In 33 games played before Monday, Jordan was averaging 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds.