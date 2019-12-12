Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 14 rebounds Wednesday
Jordan posted nine points (3-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets.
Jordan's workload and production continue to be in flux as he shares center duties with Jarrett Allen. That can make him a frustrating DFS option, but Jordan has still provided solid value to fantasy owners in year-long leagues. In December, he's averaging 27.2 fantasy points, which includes 10.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
