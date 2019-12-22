Jordan had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Hawks.

Jordan has grabbed double-digit rebounds in five of his last six games, and he continues to be a monster on the glass -- he is averaging 10.0 boards per game this season. The veteran big man doesn't provide much aside from rebounds and field-goal percentage, but that should be enough to keep him relevant in most fantasy formats.