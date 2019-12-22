Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 rebounds
Jordan had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Hawks.
Jordan has grabbed double-digit rebounds in five of his last six games, and he continues to be a monster on the glass -- he is averaging 10.0 boards per game this season. The veteran big man doesn't provide much aside from rebounds and field-goal percentage, but that should be enough to keep him relevant in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Provides double-double off bench•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 14 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Plays 23 minutes in return•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Available against Celtics•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Probable against Celtics•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...