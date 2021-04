Jordan tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 loss to the Raptors.

Jordan moved back to the bench but still saw meaningful minutes at the center position. With Nic Claxton (health protocols) on the sideline, Jordan is the only true center still worthy of running out there. His playing time is likely to be up and down but if you simply need boards and some blocks, he could certainly do the trick.