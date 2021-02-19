Jordan totaled seven points (3-3 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in a victory over the Lakers on Thursday.

After starting Tuesday, Jordan returned to a bench role Thursday. While he didn't put up big stats, Jordan was perfect from the field and the Nets were a plus-17 with him on the floor. The center continues to provide a strong inside presence for Brooklyn as he is averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the month of February despite having an inconsistent role in terms of starting or coming off the bench.