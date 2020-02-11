Jordan recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 106-105 win over the Pacers.

Jordan amassed his second straight double-double while earning the bulk of minutes at center once again. Though he's in the midst of his worst season in recent memory from a statistical standpoint, coach Kenny Atkinson is at least willing to stick with Jordan on nights when he's outplaying starting big man Jarrett Allen.